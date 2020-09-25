Tesla still plans battery cell production at Berlin factory

BERLIN -- Tesla said it will build battery cells and battery packs at its new factory in Germany.

Earlier this year, Tesla submitted revised planning documents for the plant in Brandenburg, near Berlin, with changes that included eliminating facilities for battery-pack production.

The automaker said Thursday that it still intends to build battery cells and packs at the site. It said it would have to start a new approval process for battery production. Currently no timeline for this application has been communicated.

The Ministry for Agriculture, Environment, and Climate Protection in the State of Brandenburg is expected to formally approve the construction plans for the factory toward the end of the year once the relevant applications have been filed.

Environmentalists had expressed concerns about the plant but environmental authorities have received assurances on water usage, according to a local planning consultation panel.

A Tesla spokesman said the company welcomed the assessment of the local water association that construction could proceed, though some environmentalists were still opposed to the plan.

When complete, the factory will build the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.