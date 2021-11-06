Tesla to open battery gear factory in Markham, Ont., mayor says

Tesla Inc. plans to open a factory to produce battery manufacturing equipment in the Canadian city of Markham, Ont., Mayor Frank Scarpitti said, as the electric carmaker ramps up the production of cheaper, higher-range 4680 battery cells.

“I’m delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham,” the mayor of the city near Toronto said on Twitter.

Markham is a suburb of Toronto, just north of the city.