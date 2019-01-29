Tesla needs stock rally to avoid $920 million cash payout

The clock is now ticking for Elon Musk to avoid a $920 million bill for Tesla Inc.

That’s the amount of debt coming due March 1 from convertible bonds issued back in 2014. Tesla can dodge the payout by exchanging the note for a mix of cash and stock -- but only if the shares jump about 21 percent from their current level, based on a 20-day averaging period that starts today.

The debt payment, the largest in the company’s history, would take a big bite out of Tesla’s cash just as Musk enters another challenging year. But while a rally to the $359.87 price needed for a swap may be a long shot, it’s not an impossibility for a stock prone to heavy swings. And with the automaker scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, a catalyst could be just around the corner.

“There’s always a glimmer of hope,” said Chris Hartman, a senior portfolio manager who specializes in convertible arbitrage at Aegon Asset Management. “With the volatility that can happen inside this stock, the market is clearly saying it’s possible for that stock to be at, near, or above $360.”

Tesla shares on Tuesday rose 0.4 percent to close at $297.46.

Indeed, Tesla shares were trading as high as $376 in December, propelled by blowout third-quarter earnings and a Bloomberg report that China was moving toward cutting its trade-war tariffs on imported U.S.-made cars. The company eased concerns about upcoming debt maturities by posting $881 million in positive free cash flow for the three months ended Sept. 30, adding credence to CEO Musk’s assertion that he won’t need to raise money to pay off the bonds.

New woes

But the start of 2019 brought a spate of bad news that’s sent the shares down more than 20 percent from their December high. Musk announced plans to lay off 7 percent of Tesla’s work force, warning “the road ahead is very difficult” for making its Model 3 sedan more affordable for the masses. The company has cut prices and production on some of its vehicles. And trade tensions with China have yet to improve.

Now, Musk needs to assure investors that Tesla can ramp up production to enable a Model 3 priced at $35,000 that would still be profitable. The cheapest configuration available so far has cost $44,000, according to a Jan. 18 blog post.

With the debt maturities looming, analysts will be using Wednesday’s report to look at Tesla’s cash. It’s expected to generate $411.5 million for the fourth quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey.

As of Sept. 30, Tesla had around $3 billion of cash and equivalents, which would be more than sufficient to cover the $920 million in principal, plus $1.15 million in interest, on the convertible notes. Musk has already said that he plans to pay off the debt rather than refinance it.

Cash on hand

Judging by the company’s fourth-quarter delivery figures, the company’s cash as of the end of 2018 could be in the $3.5 billion to $4 billion range, said Hitin Anand, an analyst at debt-research firm CreditSights Inc. in New York.

“They have the cash, but would rather have people convert,” Anand said by phone. “Will this put them in distress? No. But it won’t be ideal.”

Regardless, the company will be making some sort of payout. If Tesla’s stock rises and investors elect to convert, the automaker plans to settle the maturity with a 50-50 mix of cash and stock, Bloomberg reported last month. Holders have to make their decision two business days prior to maturity, or Feb. 27.

— With assistance by Justin Kesheneff, Natasha Pojedinec, and Dana Hull