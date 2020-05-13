Tesla may get to reopen Calif. plant next week, county says

Tesla Inc. may be allowed to scale up activities at its only U.S. car plant as soon as next week, according to the California county Elon Musk has been feuding with over his desire to reopen.

Health officers for Alameda County said late Tuesday that the factory can reopen if Tesla adopts safety recommendations in addition to a new plan the company submitted on Monday. While the county will let Tesla start to augment its operations this week, city police will be called upon to verify that the automaker is adhering to the agreed measures aimed at protecting workers.

“Provided that the data show progress with our Covid-19 indicators,” the county said, “we would allow additional approved activities for local businesses, including Tesla, as previously planned.”

Musk, Tesla's CEO, said Monday that Tesla would restart production at the plant in Fremont and flout county officials who had ordered the company to keep the factory closed. Earlier on Tuesday, he thanked President Donald Trump for endorsing his reopening of the factory.

“California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW,” Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “It can be done Fast & Safely!”

The county and six other San Francisco Bay area municipalities had decided in late April to extend their restrictions on businesses through the end of May to battle the spread of the coronavirus. While California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week he would let manufacturers in parts of the state reopen starting May 8, he also said local authorities could keep stricter measures in place.

Musk sent an email to employees earlier Tuesday: “Just wanted to send you a note of appreciation for working hard to make Tesla successful. It is so cool seeing the factory come back to life and you are making it happen!!” he wrote in the message seen by Bloomberg News.

When asked on Twitter how Monday went at the factory, Musk replied Tuesday: “Great.” 

Two workers who have returned to work at the plant said they were required to watch a safety-training video. One said the company handed out masks and had put up plexiglass stations in the break room. Another said plastic curtains hang from the ceiling as barriers to keep workers separated from one another, and that the carmaker is taking employees’ temperature using thermal scanners.

Musk’s emailed words of encouragement to staff followed tweets in which he claimed Tesla would move its headquarters and future programs to Nevada or Texas and may even cease manufacturing in California. To follow through on those threats, the CEO would have to uproot many of the roughly 20,000 employees the carmaker has in the San Francisco Bay area. About half of the company’s headcount is at the factory.

He wrote Saturday that Tesla would decide whether to keep manufacturing in Fremont based on how Tesla is treated in the future.

After prevailing in a defamation suit and emerging mostly unscathed from a court fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year, Musk is waging another legal battle. This time, he’s tangling with health officials over measures to contain a virus that he downplayed starting in January.

Musk has claimed COVID-19 isn’t all that viral a disease, called panic about it “dumb” and theorized fatality rates are overstated. He’s also promoted the antimalarial drugs President Donald Trump embraced that haven’t proved effective and wrongly predicted that new cases would be close to zero by the end of April.

