Tesla to make 250,000-300,000 Cybertrucks per year, Musk says

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday the automaker will likely build between 250,000 to 300,000 Cybertruck pickups annually once the electric vehicle goes into production next year.

Musk, speaking on the sidelines of Tesla's Battery Day presentation, offered a volume projection for the first time. The pickup will be built in a new factory Tesla is building outside Austin, Texas.

"There's probably room for at least unit volume of 250,000 to 300,000 a year, maybe more," Musk said.

He noted Tesla has booked "well over half a million" orders in the form of $100 refundable deposits. That's a much higher number than the "couple hundred thousand" orders he told Automotive News last month.

"It's a lot, basically," he said Tuesday. "We stopped counting."

If Tesla sells all the Cybertrucks Musk says it will build, it would rank well below the competition. Ford Motor Co. sold more than 896,000 F-Series pickups in 2019. Fiat Chrysler was second, selling more than 633,000 Ram pickups.

Tesla has said the Cybertruck is "very likely" to be classified as a medium-duty pickup, on par with vehicles like Ford's F-250 Super Duty.

Musk said Tuesday Tesla will likely build a smaller variant to sell overseas.

"We'll probably make an international version that's smaller," he said. "It will still be cooler, it will just be smaller, because you can't just make a giant truck like that for international markets."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
FCA to idle minivan output for 3 weeks starting Sept. 28
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
FCA to idle minivan output for 3 weeks starting Sept. 28
FCA to idle minivan output for 3 weeks starting Sept. 28
Hyundai, S. Korean union agree to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years
Hyundai, S. Korean union agree to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years
Kia makes big EV push
Kia makes big EV push
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-21-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters