Tesla invites local residents to visit controversial plant in Germany

BERLIN -- Tesla Inc. is inviting people living near its new German factory to look around the production complex next month.

The plant, which will supply Tesla cars to the European market, is nearing completion in Gruenheide in the German state of Brandenburg.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that he will be present at what he called a "county fair" on Oct. 9.

Citizens of Brandenburg and Berlin will be allowed to explore the factory site and look inside.

Visitors can "visit on-site booths and join various activities," and will also have the chance to take rides in a Model Y, Tesla said. There will also be food trucks on the site.