Tesla on the hunt for Cybertruck plant location in central U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla Inc. is looking for a location for a Cybertruck plant in the central U.S., Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday, as the electric-car maker expands its manufacturing footprint.

Musk unveiled the Cybertruck electric pickup in November in a bid to take on the likes of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors. A botched demo that featured shattered glass generated enormous buzz and prompted the automaker to sell T-shirts featuring the broken windows.

Tesla recently completed construction of its newest plant in China and started delivering locally assembled Model 3 sedans to consumers in January. It’s also planning a factory near Berlin.