Tesla has shot at producing 500,000 vehicles this year, Musk says in memo

Tesla Inc. has a chance at producing 500,000 cars this year, CEO Elon Musk told employees, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

Tesla said in January that 2020 deliveries should comfortably exceed 500,000 vehicles, a forecast the company has left unchanged despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality)", Musk wrote to employees Wednesday.

Such emails are traditional at Tesla, with Musk sending them out every quarter to hint at targets and potential new records.

Industry blog Tesmanian first reported on the memo earlier in the day. Shares of Tesla closed Wednesday's trading up 2.7 percent to $425.30.