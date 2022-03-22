Tesla hands over first Model Ys at German plant; Musk pursues new master plan

Tesla is launching its first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history.

People take pictures of Elon Musk during a delivery ceremony inside the new Tesla plant in Germany.  At full capacity, Tesla's first European plant will produce 500,000 cars a year.

GRUENHEIDE, Germany -- Elon Musk presided over the delivery of the first Model Y cars built at Tesla Inc.'s 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) plant in Germany.

The ceremony launched the EV maker's first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history.

The 30 customers and their families received their vehicles on-site on Tuesday delivered through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla-branded exit.

"This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future."

Shares in Tesla gained 1.8 percent to $938.11 in Tuesday morning trading.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Elon Musk attend the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, on Tuesday.

The chosen customers received the Model Y Performance configuration, a vehicle costing 63,990 euros ($70,334) with a 514 km (320 miles) range, Tesla said.

New orders from the plant could be delivered from April, Tesla said.

The opening of the factory in Gruenheide, 35 km (22 miles) southeast of Berlin, comes as Musk has flagged his Master Plan Part 3 for Tesla, which he said will map out scaling Tesla to "extreme size."

More than 3,000 of the plant's expected 12,000 workers have been hired so far, Tesla said on Tuesday.

Until now Tesla has imported cars into Europe orders from its Shanghai factory, driving up logistics costs. "Makes a huge difference to capital efficiency to localize production within a continent," Musk tweeted.

Tesla's factory is central to Musk's ambitions to pass European market leader Volkswagen.

At full capacity, the new plant will produce 500,000 cars annually, more than the 450,000 battery-electric vehicles that main rival Volkswagen Group sold globally in 2021. It will generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery power, surpassing all other plants in the country.

For now, Volkswagen Group holds the upper hand in Europe's EV market, with a 25 percent market share to Tesla's 13 percent.

Musk has warned that ramping up production will take longer than the two years it took to build the plant.

JPMorgan forecast that the factory would produce around 54,000 cars in 2022, increasing to 280,000 in 2023 and 500,000 by 2025.

VW, which has already received orders for 95,000 battery-electric vehicles in Europe this year, is planning a new 2 billion euro EV plant alongside its Wolfsburg factory and six battery plants across Europe.

But its timeline lags Tesla's, with the new Wolfsburg factory due to open in 2026 and the first battery plant in 2023.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the plant opening. He said the factory was a sign of progress and the future of the car industry.

Not everyone supports Tesla, however, with environmental groups gathering outside the plant on Tuesday with banners, pots and pans to express their concerns, ranging from the plant's high water use to the trees felled to build it.

Musk had hoped to begin output from the factory eight months ago, but environmental opposition delayed the approval process.

Tesla received the final go-ahead from local authorities on March 4 to begin production, provided it met several conditions on issues including water use and air pollution control.

