Tesla hands over first Model Ys at German plant; Musk pursues new master plan

GRUENHEIDE, Germany -- Elon Musk presided over the delivery of the first Model Y cars built at Tesla Inc.'s 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) plant in Germany.

The ceremony launched the EV maker's first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history.

The 30 customers and their families received their vehicles on-site on Tuesday delivered through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla-branded exit.

"This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future."

Shares in Tesla gained 1.8 percent to $938.11 in Tuesday morning trading.