Tesla to hand over first Model Ys at German plant; Musk's latest master plan on tap

BERLIN -- Tesla Inc. is handing over to customers the first 30 Model Y models built at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) factory, launching its first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the opening ceremony on Tuesday afternoon local time alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, marking a moment that Musk had hoped would happen eight months ago. The factory's opening was delayed by environmental objections.
Musk arrived in Berlin on Monday for the event, tweeting: "Excited to hand over the first production cars made by Giga Berlin-Brandenburg tomorrow!"