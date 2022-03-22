Tesla to hand over first Model Ys at German plant; Musk's latest master plan on tap

Tesla is launching its first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

At full capacity, Tesla's first European plant in Germany will produce 500,000 cars a year.

BERLIN -- Tesla Inc. is handing over to customers the first 30 Model Y models built at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) factory, launching its first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the opening ceremony on Tuesday afternoon local time alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, marking a moment that Musk had hoped would happen eight months ago. The factory's opening was delayed by environmental objections.

Musk arrived in Berlin on Monday for the event, tweeting: "Excited to hand over the first production cars made by Giga Berlin-Brandenburg tomorrow!"

The chosen customers will receive the Model Y Performance configuration, a vehicle costing 63,990 euros ($70,334) with a 514 km (320 miles) range, Tesla said.

New orders from the plant could be delivered from April, Tesla said.

The opening comes as Musk has flagged his Master Plan Part 3 for Tesla, which he said will map out scaling Tesla to "extreme size."

More than 3,000 of the plant's expected 12,000 workers have been hired so far, Tesla said on Tuesday.

The delay in licensing the plant meant Tesla had to service earlier European orders from its Shanghai factory, driving up logistics costs. "Makes a huge difference to capital efficiency to localize production within a continent," Musk tweeted.

At full capacity, it will produce 500,000 cars annually, more than the 450,000 battery-electric vehicles that main rival Volkswagen Group sold globally in 2021. It will generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery power, surpassing all other plants in the country.

For now, Volkswagen Group holds the upper hand in Europe's electric vehicle market, with a 25 percent market share to Tesla's 13 percent.

REUTERS

Tesla's factory is central to Musk's ambitions to pass European market leader Volkswagen.

Musk has warned that ramping up production will take longer than the two years it took to build the plant.

JPMorgan forecast that the factory would produce around 54,000 cars in 2022, increasing to 280,000 in 2023 and 500,000 by 2025.

VW, which has already received orders for 95,000 battery-electric vehicles in Europe this year, is planning a new 2 billion euro EV plant alongside its Wolfsburg factory and six battery plants across Europe.

But its timeline lags Tesla's, with the new Wolfsburg factory due to open in 2026 and the first battery plant in 2023.

Tesla received the final go-ahead from local authorities on March 4 to begin production, provided it met several conditions on issues including water use and air pollution control.

The automaker came close to losing its water supply contract when local environmental groups filed a complaint against the environmental ministry challenging the licence it granted to Tesla's water supplier.

The court ruled that water extraction could go ahead, provided the ministry conducted a new public consultation.

The environmental groups may appeal the decision. Even if they do not, citizen initiatives have said they stand ready to oppose Tesla's planned expansion, citing everything from light pollution to water concerns.

