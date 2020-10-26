Tesla expects rising capital expenses amid growth spurt

Tesla Inc. expects capital spending on new plants and equipment to reach the high end of a range from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based maker of electric vehicles also projects that spending could almost double in each of the next two years, rising to a range of $4.5 billion to $6 billion, it said in the quarterly filing disclosed Monday.

Tesla currently has an auto assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., and a newer factory in Shanghai, China. The company has begun construction on new vehicle-assembly facilities in Berlin and Austin, Texas, with plans to begin delivering vehicles from both locations next year.