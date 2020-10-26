Tesla expects rising capital expenses amid growth spurt

DANA HULL
Bloomberg
SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

Tesla Inc. expects capital spending on new plants and equipment to reach the high end of a range from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based maker of electric vehicles also projects that spending could almost double in each of the next two years, rising to a range of $4.5 billion to $6 billion, it said in the quarterly filing disclosed Monday.

Tesla currently has an auto assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., and a newer factory in Shanghai, China. The company has begun construction on new vehicle-assembly facilities in Berlin and Austin, Texas, with plans to begin delivering vehicles from both locations next year.

Tesla shares have risen more than 400 percent this year. The company's shares were down a fraction to $417.83 in midday trading Monday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Polestar to get EVs from new Geely plant, report says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Polestar to get EVs from new Geely plant, report says
Polestar to get EVs from new Geely plant, report says
FCA, PSA to win EU approval for merger, report says
FCA, PSA to win EU approval for merger, report says
Tesla admits rain can force off bumpers
Tesla admits rain can force off bumpers
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-26-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive