Tesla employee shot coworker outside Calif. plant, police say

A Tesla Inc. employee was allegedly killed in the parking lot of the electric carmaker’s Fremont factory following an argument earlier in the day with a coworker there, the Fremont Police Department said in a statement.

The victim had just finished a shift at the Tesla plant when he was shot in the parking lot as he left, according to the police report released on Monday. Detectives learned that a potential suspect also worked at the plant and that person had walked off the job following an argument with the victim earlier in the day.

Police later arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima, who when he surrendered was found with a loaded short-barrel rifle and ammunition matching the casings discovered at the scene. The victim’s identity is waiting to be confirmed by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Fremont Police Department, which added there are no outstanding suspects or additional risks to the community.