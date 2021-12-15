Tesla employee shot coworker outside Calif. plant, police say

The victim had just finished a shift at the Tesla plant when he was shot in the parking lot as he left.

Bloomberg

A Tesla Inc. employee was allegedly killed in the parking lot of the electric carmaker’s Fremont factory following an argument earlier in the day with a coworker there, the Fremont Police Department said in a statement.

The victim had just finished a shift at the Tesla plant when he was shot in the parking lot as he left, according to the police report released on Monday. Detectives learned that a potential suspect also worked at the plant and that person had walked off the job following an argument with the victim earlier in the day.

Police later arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima, who when he surrendered was found with a loaded short-barrel rifle and ammunition matching the casings discovered at the scene. The victim’s identity is waiting to be confirmed by the coroner’s office.                                           

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Fremont Police Department, which added there are no outstanding suspects or additional risks to the community.  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla sued by more women alleging sexual harassment at plant
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla logo
Tesla sued by more women alleging sexual harassment at plant
Toyota motomachi production web_0.jpg
Toyota says it will build record 800,000 vehicles in January
CAMI Assembly Line.jpg
Unvaccinated workers at GM's CAMI plant placed on leave
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive