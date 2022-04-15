Tesla could restart output at Shanghai plant April 18

EV factory has been idled for three weeks.

Reuters

Tesla is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River, suspended production March 28 after the city started rolling out lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases that were later implemented city-wide.

The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

One of people said the automaker planned to start with one shift and would gradually ramp up.

Tesla and the Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest stoppage was the longest since the factory started production in late 2019 and has led to an output loss of more than 50,000 cars, according to calculations based on internal output plans Reuters has seen.

Ongoing production at the plant could be impacted by difficulties in procuring auto parts, however, as logistics in the city and surrounding areas have been severely disrupted by China's COVID curbs.

He Xiaopeng, the chief executive officer of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng, said that automakers in China might have to suspend production in May if suppliers in Shangahi and surrounding areas were not able to resume work.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
EV partnership with GM buys Honda time
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Honda_solid_state_rd-MAIN_i.jpg
EV partnership with GM buys Honda time
Hyundai EV, battery plant will be built in U.S.
Hyundai EV, battery plant will be built in U.S.
ELMS_Headquarters_i.jpg
Startup EV maker Electric Last Mile notified of listing noncompliance by Nasdaq
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive