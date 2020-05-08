Tesla aims to restart Calif. plant Friday after state opens manufacturing, report says

Tesla Inc. plans to reopen its sole U.S. car plant as soon as Friday after California’s governor allowed manufacturers to resume operations.

The company aims to restart the factory Friday afternoon, CEO Elon Musk told staff Thursday in an email seen by Bloomberg. The vehicle-assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., has been idled since March 23 due to shutdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will let manufacturers in some parts of the state resume operations starting Friday, while Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer cleared the way for them to reopen beginning May 11.

The implications of the announcements are clear for Detroit, with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles now having a green light to restart North American plants starting May 18. Tesla’s position is murkier, with California still allowing counties to remain more restrictive and potentially block Musk from reopening his assembly plant in the state.

A Tesla representative in China declined to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Whitmer’s decision clears the way for parts suppliers to start running their assembly lines to support vehicle plants resuming production later this month.

On Twitter, Newsom’s announcement elicited a cheer from Musk, who has sharply criticized shutdown orders.