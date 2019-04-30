Tenn. governor urges VW workers to chose 'direct relationship' as UAW vote looms

Volkswagen shut down its assembly lines Monday in Chattanooga to allow Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to deliver a pro-business address to the plant's workers in a closed-door meeting.

Hourly employees there are prepared to vote again on whether to have the UAW represent them.

In a recording of the private meeting posted on the website Labor Notes , the newly elected Republican governor touted Tennessee's business environment, but only indirectly urged workers to reject forming a union in the plant.

"There are new companies that all of us would benefit from if they come here, because they would bring more high-paying jobs that would elevate the economic activity of our state for everyone. There are a few things that are really important for those companies that are thinking about coming here," Lee told the workers.

He asked rhetorically: "What are you doing for work force development in your state that makes it an attractive place for us to bring our company? I will tell you, we are going to do something in this state to make sure that we have skilled tradespeople ... to fill the next 3,800 jobs that Volkswagen may ultimately bring to this place if we continue to create the environment in Tennessee that is helpful to them or to any number of other companies that we're already talking to."