A tale of two earthquakes: In Japan, some lessons learned, others deferred

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. had to suspend orders of certain vehicles with paint jobs in tuxedo black and several red hues because it couldn't get a glittery metallic pigment. That additive, called Xirallic, was made at only a single plant, by a supplier called Merck KGaA that was little known before the 2011 disaster. Its factory, right in the quake zone, also was down for months.

After the quake, automakers worldwide reinforced their disaster planning. But the focus on strengthening supply chain links was especially acute in seismically active Japan, which has long been expecting another major quake in the industrial heartland along this country's central coast.

Countermeasures in Japan focused on both preventing crises and mitigating their impact.

Automakers tried to avoid future emergencies by reinforcing factories and other facilities to better withstand natural disasters or even human-made ones such as fires or explosions. In some cases, they even moved facilities out of areas flagged as potential flood zones in future tsunamis.

Mitigation tactics included better supply chain tracking, faster communication with suppliers, more flexible methods of double sourcing and bigger stockpiles of key components.

A key improvement was better visibility of the flow of auto parts from Tier 3 or 4 suppliers. In the past, few automakers bothered to track components that far down the chain. But the derailing of Renesas suddenly threw a spotlight on items as seemingly insignificant as microchips.

"Before the earthquake we had no information on suppliers beyond the Tier 2 level," Toyota Motor Corp. spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said. "We were forced to start from scratch."

So Toyota created a huge supplier database called RESCUE, short for REinforce Supply Chain Under Emergency. It covers a whopping 400,000 parts, up to the Tier 10 level in some categories.