Supreme Court halts vaccine mandate that covered 80 million U.S. workers

The decision is a victory for 26 business groups and 27 Republican-led states that sued to challenge the OSHA policy.

From staff and wire reports

A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated amid a Covid-19 surge, rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.

The court let a separate rule take effect requiring shots for workers in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid payments from the federal government.

Auto industry vaccine mandates are a bit of a mixed bag, with some automakers and suppliers moving ahead with their own mandatory vaccinations. Others have taken a more cautious, wait-and-see approach, focusing on information-gathering and making workplaces safer through masks, barriers and distancing.

Toyota Motor Corp., with a mostly non-union work force in the U.S., has been more assertive, requiring visible proof of vaccination for workers who don’t want to wear masks.

Other automakers such as Ford Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz have said they are mandating vaccinations for salaried personnel but not their factory workforce.

Major suppliers in the U.S. said they were waiting to review the rules. A spokesman for Robert Bosch, which employs more than 17,000 people in the U.S., told Automotive News late last year that it will "determine appropriate actions" after the rules are issued and it has reviewed them.

The OSHA ruling limits Biden’s options for increasing the country’s vaccination rate as the omicron variant propels a spike in cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 63 percent of the country is fully vaccinated and of that group just 37 percent have received a booster shot. More than 800,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the court said in an unsigned opinion. The court’s three liberals -- Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor -- dissented.

The decision is a victory for 26 business groups and 27 Republican-led states that sued to challenge the OSHA policy, saying it exceeded the workplace-safety agency’s authority.

Bloomberg and Automotive News staff contributed to this report.

