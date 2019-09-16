Support for a deal can be won or lost on Facebook

The UAW is acutely aware of the power of social media. After nearly two-thirds of FCA workers voted "no" the first time in 2015, with many complaining they had been given scant details about the proposed contract, the UAW hired BerlinRosen, a PR firm it was working with on other matters, to shape a new social media strategy on the fly.

The union's Facebook page soon was filled with informational graphics and answers to frequently asked questions, and a revised deal passed overwhelmingly.

"That social media campaign, while not perfect, was widely viewed as helpful," Snavely said.

The union stopped working with BerlinRosen in 2017, according to public documents. It's unclear whether the organization is relying on outside help with its strategy this go-around or solely on an internal team. A UAW spokesman declined to comment on the union's social media strategy.

The union first got serious about social media during the 2011 contract talks.

Its strategy then focused on direct interaction with members. After highlights from the tentative agreement were posted online — in previous years packets were distributed during packed union hall meetings — the union's social media team developed a running FAQ list to help members better understand the text.

The team monitoring the union's Facebook page, as well as unofficial groups started by members, would respond to individual comments by answering questions and debunking rumors, in one case quickly denying a TV station's report about the size of a signing bonus.

The union went a different route in 2015. It wasn't as interactive with members and took longer to share information during the early days of talks with FCA, even after the first tentative deal was reached.

"We let things spiral out of control because we didn't want to interact with members," said a person involved in the process who asked not to be identified. "In that sort of environment, if you aren't engaging with your members and getting in the conversation at the right point, you're going to be in trouble."