Support for a deal can be won or lost on Facebook

The UAW, seeking to keep members informed and engaged, has used social networking strategies such as motivational posts and informational graphics.

DETROIT — Reaching agreements with the Detroit 3 on new labor contracts is a formidable enough challenge this year, but the UAW could have an even tougher time selling the deals to a membership with high expectations for raises and a growing distrust of the union's leadership amid a corruption scandal.

While the UAW plans its traditional spate of in-person meetings to educate the rank and file about the pacts it hopes to strike with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, what it does — or doesn't — do to build support on social media could have the biggest impact on how workers cast their ballots.

The narrative on many union issues is now shaped in Facebook groups and on Twitter feeds. Without a strong presence in those debates, the union risks amplification of dissident views in the form of memes and angry comments that could snowball into rejection of the deals. Such opposition helped kill the union's first tentative pact with FCA in 2015.

"Facebook is where the conversation is happening today," Brent Snavely, a director at Detroit public relations firm Lambert, Edwards & Associates who previously covered contract negotiations as a reporter, told Automotive News. "It presents the best, most efficient way for the UAW to engage with its members, clarify facts, debunk incorrect facts and rumors and explain the process to new members."

From ‘no' to passing

The UAW is acutely aware of the power of social media. After nearly two-thirds of FCA workers voted "no" the first time in 2015, with many complaining they had been given scant details about the proposed contract, the UAW hired BerlinRosen, a PR firm it was working with on other matters, to shape a new social media strategy on the fly.

The union's Facebook page soon was filled with informational graphics and answers to frequently asked questions, and a revised deal passed overwhelmingly.

"That social media campaign, while not perfect, was widely viewed as helpful," Snavely said.

The union stopped working with BerlinRosen in 2017, according to public documents. It's unclear whether the organization is relying on outside help with its strategy this go-around or solely on an internal team. A UAW spokesman declined to comment on the union's social media strategy.

The union first got serious about social media during the 2011 contract talks.

Its strategy then focused on direct interaction with members. After highlights from the tentative agreement were posted online — in previous years packets were distributed during packed union hall meetings — the union's social media team developed a running FAQ list to help members better understand the text.

The team monitoring the union's Facebook page, as well as unofficial groups started by members, would respond to individual comments by answering questions and debunking rumors, in one case quickly denying a TV station's report about the size of a signing bonus.

The union went a different route in 2015. It wasn't as interactive with members and took longer to share information during the early days of talks with FCA, even after the first tentative deal was reached.

"We let things spiral out of control because we didn't want to interact with members," said a person involved in the process who asked not to be identified. "In that sort of environment, if you aren't engaging with your members and getting in the conversation at the right point, you're going to be in trouble."

‘A wonderful tool'

While the union's lack of communication was one reason the first tentative deal with FCA failed, it wasn't the only factor. Members then were intent on "bridging the gap" between the two different pay scales for workers, and the initial contract didn't offer a path to top wages for new hires.

After BerlinRosen stepped in, the union began posting informational graphics outlining the next steps of the bargaining process. It also posted explainers on what retirees stood to get, how the gap between the two tiers would be reduced and how the deal would prevent work from going to Mexico.

Many UAW locals have their own Facebook pages, and the Ford, GM and FCA departments have wide latitude to develop their own voice on social media.

The UAW Ford Department Facebook page, for example, last week posted a graphic showing individual steps taken during contract talks, no doubt to help educate younger members who may not have gone through the process before.

Mike Warchuck, president of UAW Local 653 in Pontiac, Mich., said his team debated for months whether to make a Facebook page. They eventually decided to do so.

"The world's a lot smaller now," Warchuck said. "People use it as a source of information, and they rely on it. It's a wonderful tool if used properly. It's a platform that can be used to share credible information in a timely format, but I also believe people can abuse it."

Warchuck said the UAW International and its GM Department give him wide berth to post what he wants. The local's page in recent weeks has shared information about strike authorization vote results and a news release announcing GM as the target company in negotiations. If the union strikes, Warchuck said, the local has a plan to notify members that includes, among other communication, posting on Facebook.

"It has its benefits," Warchuck said. "If it's relevant, truthful and honest, I think it should be shared."

The union's social media strategy may come into sharper focus as voting is scheduled on a tentative agreement with GM.

This year, a union contractor tasked with handling digital communication put out a request for a social media expert to help "manage organic comments and messenger communications for a client."

But the union has so far had an inconsistent and seemingly haphazard presence on Facebook and Twitter since negotiations kicked off.

Latest activity

As of late last week, just ahead of the contract expiration Saturday, Sept. 14, the official UAW International Union Facebook page had posted once about negotiations since Sept. 3, instead sharing news about a local's school supply donations and a Teen Vogue article about the origins of the eight-hour workday.

One hashtag the union has been using on Facebook, "#StandwithUS," is being used in many other contexts.

A search using that hashtag results in a feed cluttered with content from a pro-Israel page, posts from the Nashville Predators' most recent NHL playoff run and a photo from an early August conference for the Washington County Corn & Soybean Growers Association, based in Iowa.

After Terry Dittes became the UAW's vice president in charge of negotiations with GM, the union and GM shut down a jointly run Facebook group titled "UAW-GM TALKS" that boasted thousands of members because they felt that pages for individual locals were more effective at reaching workers.

In March, the union on Twitter thanked President Donald Trump for a tweet in which he attacked UAW Local 1112 President David Green by name, saying he "ought to get his act together and produce" for workers in Lordstown, Ohio, where GM ended production this year. Comments responding to the UAW's tweet included "why on earth would you tweet this" and "WTF?! He directly attacks the Union and this is the reaction?"

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters