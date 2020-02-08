Supply chains brace for coronavirus impact

North American purchasing and production managers spent last week attempting to prepare for the coronavirus as it spread worldwide.
The worsening health crisis stirred concerns over China as a source for critical auto parts used around the world. Two weeks ago, industry executives worried about the coronavirus' impact on domestic vehicle production in China. Last week, those worries escalated to the possibility of a production impact outside of China — including in North America.
Hyundai Motor Co. last week said that a shortage of Chinese-made components is already forcing it to temporarily halt production at its South Korean factories.
Others moved into contingency planning without yet knowing the extent of the virus.