Supply chains brace for coronavirus impact

"Our supply chain and engineering teams are working around the clock to develop and execute contingency plans, and we are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of the virus," General Motors CEO Mary Barra said at the automaker's Capital Markets Day last week. "It's a very fluid situation."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley told the Financial Times that four of its Chinese suppliers have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, one of which Manley called a "critical" supplier. He said the situation could halt supply to one of FCA's European plants in the next two to four weeks.

Tony Sapienza, ZF North America Inc. spokesman, told Automotive News that ZF is in dialogue with all of its suppliers on how to keep supply chains stable and "production downtime as low as possible."

"In some cases, we can compensate for bottlenecks by making deliveries from other plants," Sapienza said. That contingency had not yet become necessary as the week ended.

Sapienza expressed confidence that the maker of safety systems, transmissions and chassis components would be able to make up any resulting lost production during the course of the year through added production schedules. But he added: "Whether this outlook remains realistic will depend on how events continue to unfold."