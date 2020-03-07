Suddenly, Detroit is where the action is for plant investments, manufacturing projects

DETROIT — The Motor City's auto industry once fretted about the seemingly endless stream of capital investment going to rival vehicle assembly plants and supply chains in places around the Southeast and Mexico.

But suddenly, it's all about Detroit again.

General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have launched a wave of economic development across the greater Detroit area over the past year. New manufacturing projects represent billions in renewed commitments to the auto industry's traditional capital city. With them comes a decade of business opportunities for the region's contractors, tooling suppliers, consultants, engineers, parts makers and skilled and hourly workers.