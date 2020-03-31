Subaru to suspend Japan output, extend U.S. shutdown

TOKYO – Subaru Corp. will join Japanese rivals in suspending domestic production because of the coronavirus pandemic with plans to shut its main assembly plant here from April 11 to May 1.

The automaker is also extending a previously announced U.S. shutdown by eight days.

Subaru’s suspension will affect its main assembly operations in Gumma as well as an engine and transmission plant, taking factories offline for 17 workdays, the company said April 1.

The shutdown translates to roughly 39,100 units of lost production, given the Gumma complex’s normal output rate of 2,300 vehicles a day, Subaru said.

The move affects popular U.S. export nameplates such as the Forester and Crosstrek crossovers. Last year, Subaru of America sold 335,504 imported vehicles. The plant also produces the WRX and BRZ sporty cars for the U.S. as well as a host of vehicles, ncluding the Outback crossover, Legacy sedan, Levorg wagon and Impreza small car, for both Japan and export markets.

Output is slated to resume May 11, after an originally scheduled break for Japan’s Golden Week holiday.