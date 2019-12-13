Subaru recalls more than 600,000 Imprezas over loss of power

2020 Subaru Impreza

2020 Subaru Impreza

Subaru of America Inc. has issued two U.S. recalls for 671,225 Subaru Impreza vehicles over loss of power issues.

In one recall, which includes 205,000 2017-19 Impreza vehicles, the positive crankcase ventilation valve, an oil flow control device, could separate and allow engine oil to enter the combustion chamber, NHTSA documents said.

With continued driving in this condition, components of the valve may enter the engine causing a loss of power. Drivers may notice a visible change in the appearance or amount of tailpipe exhaust, the documents said.

The documents said 41,282 of the vehicles affected are Impreza four-door vehicles, and 80,219 are Impreza station wagons.

Affected vehicles are equipped with an aluminum valve case "with an insufficiently assigned press force value," NHTSA documents said.

Second recall

Subaru also issued a recall for 466,225 2017-2020 Impreza vehicles that may have improperly programed Engine Control Modules.

"Under certain circumstances," the ignition coil could stay energized "longer than designed" after the engine is turned off, NHTSA documents said. If energized for too long, the ignition coil's internal temperature may increase, causing a short circuit and blown fuse.

A short circuit while the vehicle is in motion may cause loss of power "without the ability to immediately restart the engine," documents said.

It wasn't clear if there were additional recalls in North America or elsewhere.

Subaru did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether there had been accidents or injuries related to either of the recalls.

