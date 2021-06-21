Subaru to idle two Japan plants July 16 due to chip shortage

The plants, located in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, produce several key vehicles for U.S.

Reuters

TOKYO -- Subaru Corp. said on Friday it will cut production at Japan’s Gunma plants in July due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

"It is part of the production adjustment due to shortage of semiconductors," a Subaru spokesperson said.

The plants, located in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, will be idled on July 16.

The operations produce several key Subaru vehicles exported to the U.S., including the Forester, Crosstrek, BRZ and WRX.

At the end of May, Subaru's U.S. inventory was down to a mere nine days of supply.

