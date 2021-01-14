Subaru to cut U.S. and Japan output, citing chip shortage

Reuters

Subaru Corp. will cut output by "several thousand" vehicles this month in Japan and the United States, it said Thursday, citing a global shortage of semiconductors.

Subaru will adjust production and reduce output at factories in Gunma, Japan, a company spokesman said without specifying exactly how many fewer cars will be made.

The company later said that factories in Gunma will be halted temporarily for two days starting Friday because of supply constraints.

Subaru will also reduce output at its Indiana plant, the spokesman said, adding that the company is examining whether further production cuts will be needed in February.

Global automakers have been hit by a scramble for semiconductors as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis.

Subaru rival Nissan Motor Co. plans to reduce production of the Note, a hybrid electric car, at its Oppama Plant in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, while Honda Motor Co. said on Jan. 8 that its domestic output could be affected by a shortage of chips. Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are among automakers who have had to adjust production because of the chip shortage.

