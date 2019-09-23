Strike slows the flow of GM's replacement parts

Employees work at GM’s new parts processing center in Burton, Mich., last month.

Some General Motors customers with broken, recalled and accident-damaged cars may already be feeling the effects of the UAW strike as replacement parts take longer to reach dealers and the independent repair shops they supply.

Longer waits could undermine GM's customer loyalty efforts at a time when its U.S. market share is declining. Through June, GM's market share was 16.8 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from a year ago.

Photo
Housholder: Fast drop in supply

"We can't get parts as easily — supply is diminishing rapidly," said Bill Housholder, fixed operations director at Ganley Automotive Group in Brecksville, Ohio, near Cleveland. Ganley operates a string of dealerships that includes five GM stores.

A red banner on the top of the GM Parts Direct homepage reads: "Due to the UAW GM Strike, there is a delay receiving parts for all GM dealers across the United States. Your order may experience a longer processing time."

"Our dealers have a limited supply of parts," GM spokesman Jim Cain wrote in an e-mail to Automotive News. "However, we are supplementing customer needs with inventories from a group of wholesale dealers and AC Delco distributors."

Cain said GM has a network of more than 300 wholesale dealers.

He declined to say how long the inventories from GM's wholesalers and AC Delco could continue to fill orders. GM is placing a high priority on critical needs parts to keep vehicles on the road. Those components are being shipped overnight or via freight at higher costs to avoid inconveniencing customers.

Photo
A red banner on the top of the GM Parts Direct homepage warns of parts delays because of the strike.

Media reports said UAW-represented workers at GM's 22 parts distribution centers nationwide were among those on strike. According to a parts and service director at one dealership group, that has forced managers at those centers to process shipments themselves.

UAW Path Forward2019 UAW-Detroit 3 negotiations: The Detroit 3 and UAW labor talks are underway, and Automotive News will follow every turn. From healthcare to wages, temporary workers to job security, we will keep readers informed until the last local votes.
Coverage >
Faster logistics

During last month's grand opening ceremony for GM's new 1.1-million-square-foot parts processing center in Burton, Mich., north of Detroit, Tim Turvey, vice president of customer care and aftersales, said one reason GM customers remain loyal is because its distribution system ensures they don't have to wait for parts.

"A big part of that equation is getting high-quality parts into the hands of trained service technicians when and where they need them," Turvey said during remarks at the $65 million processing center.

Photo
Turvey: No wait, more loyalty

Under GM's system, the company has what it calls "facing PDCs." These are a dozen parts distribution centers located around the country that receive components packaged at the new processing facility or from a warehouse in Pontiac, Mich. The facing PDCs then ship parts to dealers and wholesalers.

The supply line complication was not a universal problem as of last week. A Chevy dealer in Melbourne, Fla., south of Cape Canaveral, said he had experienced no delays in getting the parts he's ordered.

Price hike

But Housholder said his stores were running out of frequently ordered parts. In addition, he said some dealers who are also wholesalers were either refusing to sell to other dealers or hiking prices.

Speaking during a panel discussion last week at the Automotive News Retail Forum: Chicago, Daryl Kenningham, president of U.S. operations for Group 1 Automotive Inc., said he worried that if the strike continued, parts bartering among GM dealers wouldn't be able to take care of all his customers.

"We have 13 General Motors dealerships," Kenningham said, "so we have access to a bit of a parts network. But even with that, we all keep a very low days' supply. When you have an outage and you are not able to order, that can impact you very quickly."

Said Housholder: "Every day it goes on, it gets worse."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters