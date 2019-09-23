Strike slows the flow of GM's replacement parts

"We can't get parts as easily — supply is diminishing rapidly," said Bill Housholder, fixed operations director at Ganley Automotive Group in Brecksville, Ohio, near Cleveland. Ganley operates a string of dealerships that includes five GM stores.

A red banner on the top of the GM Parts Direct homepage reads: "Due to the UAW GM Strike, there is a delay receiving parts for all GM dealers across the United States. Your order may experience a longer processing time."

"Our dealers have a limited supply of parts," GM spokesman Jim Cain wrote in an e-mail to Automotive News. "However, we are supplementing customer needs with inventories from a group of wholesale dealers and AC Delco distributors."

Cain said GM has a network of more than 300 wholesale dealers.

He declined to say how long the inventories from GM's wholesalers and AC Delco could continue to fill orders. GM is placing a high priority on critical needs parts to keep vehicles on the road. Those components are being shipped overnight or via freight at higher costs to avoid inconveniencing customers.