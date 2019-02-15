Sting urges GM Canada workers to keep up the fight

From staff reports
UNIFOR'S TWITTER FEED

Sting performed several hit songs from his days with the Police. 

Sting told a crowd of General Motors workers in Oshawa, Ont., he stands in "solidarity" with them as they fight a planned closure of their local auto plant, The Canadian Press reported.

"What were trying to portray here on stage is exactly what you are going through," Sting told thousands of Unifor members at the Thursday event. "So we thought it would be appropriate to come show our support for you."

According to the Canadian Press, Sting's acoustic set featured Police songs "Message in a Bottle" and "Every Breath You Take," as well as selections from his musical "The Last Ship" at a local community center.

 

Photo
UNIFOR'S TWITTER FEED

Unifor President Jerry Dias appeared with Sting at a press conference on Thursday. 

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive