Sting urges GM Canada workers to keep up the fight

Sting told a crowd of General Motors workers in Oshawa, Ont., he stands in "solidarity" with them as they fight a planned closure of their local auto plant, The Canadian Press reported.

"What were trying to portray here on stage is exactly what you are going through," Sting told thousands of Unifor members at the Thursday event. "So we thought it would be appropriate to come show our support for you."

According to the Canadian Press, Sting's acoustic set featured Police songs "Message in a Bottle" and "Every Breath You Take," as well as selections from his musical "The Last Ship" at a local community center.