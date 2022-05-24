Stellantis, Samsung SDI to build new JV battery plant in Indiana, reports say

Stellantis and Samsung SDI plan to announce on Tuesday they will build a new battery plant in Indiana as the Chrysler-parent ramps up EV production plans, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The companies in October announced they were signing a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture for lithium ion battery production in North America and said the plant was targeted to start in 2025 and aimed to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours, with the ability to increase to up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future.

The Associated Press and The Detroit News also reported the plans.

The companies did not immediately comment on the reports, but Stellantis said it would provide an update on the future of its Kokomo operations on Tuesday that would include its North American COO Mark Stewart and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.