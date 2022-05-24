Stellantis, Samsung SDI to build $2.5 billion EV battery plant in Indiana

Stellantis and Samsung SDI said Tuesday they will build a new battery plant in Indiana as the Chrysler-parent ramps up EV production plans.

Targeted to start operations in 2025, the plant aims to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours, with an aim to increase to 33 GWh in the next few years.

The joint venture will create 1,400 new jobs and could gradually increase to up to $3.1 billion.

