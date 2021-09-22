Stellantis to resume minivan output in Ontario, but idle sedan production on Sept. 27

Stellantis now says it will resume production of minivans at its factory in Windsor, Ontario, on Sept. 27, just days after saying it would idle production there.

Instead, the automaker will halt sedan and muscle car output in Brampton, Ontario, the week of Sept. 27 due to the ongoing global microchip shortage.

“Brampton Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry,” the automaker said in a statement. “Windsor production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will resume the week of Sept. 27.”

About 3,000 people assemble the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger on two shifts in Brampton. The plant hasn’t been affected by the chip shortage as often as the Windsor minivan plant.

About 4,500 people at Windsor, the majority of them Unifor members, build the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan, which is sold in Canada, and Chrysler Voyager for the U.S. market.