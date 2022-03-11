Stellantis moves Russian van production and freezes new investments

Stellantis will move its Russian van output from Kaluga to Western Europe.

Stellantis's Kaluga plant builds vans including the Opel Vivaro.

Click here for a roundup of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the auto industry.

PARIS – Stellantis will move its Russian van production to Western Europe and freeze plans for more investments in the country as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine, CEO Carlos Tavares said.

In this context "new investments in Russia are not on the table," Tavares said during a Q&A session with reporters on Friday.

The automaker said on Thursday it had suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia, where it operates a van-making plant in Kaluga in partnership with Mitsubishi.

The announcement came after Moscow decided to ban exports of certain goods, including vehicles, and agricultural commodities, as a retaliation measure against Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine crisis is driving up the price of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric-vehicle batteries, increasing pressure on the industry, already facing higher energy costs.

Tavares said further shortages of raw materials, including nickel for EV batteries were to be expected.

"Stellantis has not been hurt so much so far as our supply base is not concentrated in Eastern Europe," he said.

The Kaluga factory, with an annual capacity of 125,000 vehicles, had been seen as a global export hub for Stellantis. The factory began building vans in 2017 for the former PSA Group, which merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to form Stellantis.

It builds the Outlander and Pajero models for Mitsubishi.

Kaluga, about 112 miles southwest of Moscow, has become a center of the Russian auto industry. Volkswagen Group opened an assembly plant there in 2007, as did Volvo trucks. Prominent suppliers in the area include Continental, Magna International and Visteon.

