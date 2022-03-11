Stellantis moves Russian van production and freezes new investments

PARIS – Stellantis will move its Russian van production to Western Europe and freeze plans for more investments in the country as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine, CEO Carlos Tavares said.

In this context "new investments in Russia are not on the table," Tavares said during a Q&A session with reporters on Friday.

The automaker said on Thursday it had suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia, where it operates a van-making plant in Kaluga in partnership with Mitsubishi.

The announcement came after Moscow decided to ban exports of certain goods, including vehicles, and agricultural commodities, as a retaliation measure against Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine crisis is driving up the price of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric-vehicle batteries, increasing pressure on the industry, already facing higher energy costs.