Stellantis, LG Energy name joint venture NextStar, tap Danies Lee as CEO

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution says NextStar Energy Inc. will be the name of its joint venture battery company, and Danies Lee will be its first CEO.

The automaker and battery company are building a $4 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. , across the river from Detroit.

NextStar Energy will be Canada’s first large-scale lithium-ion battery production plant.

Stellantis owns 49 percent of the joint venture while South Korea-based LG Energy Solution owns the remaining 51 percent.