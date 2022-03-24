Stellantis, for now, keeps Russia van plant operating after rival Renault bows to pressure over Ukraine

Stellantis is continuing to build vans at its factory near Moscow, even as rival Renault has bowed to pressure to exit its sizable operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine a month ago.

Stellantis's Kaluga factory is operating at a low level, a spokeswoman said Thursday, though the plant may have to shut down because of logistical and supply problems.

After weeks of mounting scrutiny culminating in a public chiding from President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Renault said on Wednesday that it is suspending operations at its Moscow car plant and is considering the future of its Russian venture AvtoVAZ, which owns Russia's best-selling car brand, Lada.