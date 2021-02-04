Stellantis idling Canada minivan plant for 3 weeks due to chip shortage, union says

Stellantis will idle its minivan plant in Ontario for three weeks, the automaker said late Thursday without offering more details.

Unifor Local 444, which represents hourly workers at the plant, said in a Facebook post that Windsor Assembly Plant will be down for three weeks starting Feb. 8 “due to the semiconductor shortage [the technology used to make microchips].”

Stellantis becomes the latest automaker to cut output due to the growing global microchip shortage. Earlier on Thursday, Ford said it would curtail F-150 production at two plants in the United States. General Motors on Wednesday said it was trimming back production at four plants , including its Chevrolet Equinox plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Stellantis builds the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Grand Caravan and Chrysler Voyager minivans in Windsor.

This story will be updated.