Stellantis idling Canada minivan plant for 3 weeks due to chip shortage

Stellantis will idle its minivan plant in Ontario for three weeks due to the global shortage of microchips, the automaker said.

Unifor Local 444, which represents hourly workers at the plant, said in a Facebook post that Windsor Assembly Plant will be down for three weeks starting Feb. 8 “due to the semiconductor shortage [the technology used to make microchips].”

FCA Canada, now a division of Stellantis, confirmed the information in the union;'s post early Friday morning.

"We are working closely with our global supply chain network to manage the manufacturing impact caused by the global microchip shortage and will continue to make production adjustments as necessary," FCA Canada said in a statement to Automotive News Canada.

Stellantis builds the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Grand Caravan and Chrysler Voyager minivans in Windsor.

Stellantis becomes the latest automaker to cut output due to the growing global microchip shortage Ford said Thursday it would curtail F-150 production at two plants in the United States. General Motors on Wednesday said it was trimming back production at four plants , including its Chevrolet Equinox plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Auto factories across North America and around the world are idling assembly lines because of the chip shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration's actions against Chinese chip companies.

The auto chip shortage has affected Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Co., Subaru Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and other automakers.

Taiwan, home to tech firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chip maker, has become front and center of efforts to resolve the shortage.

Reuters contributed to this report.