Stellantis idles minivan output for two weeks due to chip shortage, union says

Ford says its Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., will also be down the same week

Staff Report
Greg Layson

FCA Windsor Assembly Plant

Stellantis has once again idled production at its minivan plant in Windsor, Ont., due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

The plant will be down the weeks of Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, according to the union that represents hourly workers there.

“This chip issue has been a disaster; very frustrating,” Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said in a post on the chapter’s official Facebook page.

Stellantis resumed regular output at the factory on July 5, after being idle nearly every day since March 29.

The plant resumed operation the week of May 31, but not at full capacity.

Even though the plant resumed a two-shift operation on July 5, the automaker warned at the time that “scheduling is still released on a week-to-week basis.”

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chinese factories hit hard

Stellantis wasn’t immediately available for comment.

About 4,500 people, the majority of them Unifor members, build the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan in Canada and Chrysler Voyager for the U.S. market.

According to the latest estimate from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), the microchip shortage has cost automakers 2.1 million units of production in North America alone, through the week of Aug. 23.

AFS says automakers have seen nearly seven million vehicles trimmed from global production plans due to the shortage and the firm now expects them to lose 8.1 million units of production before the crisis ends.

Stellantis is just the latest automaker to cancel some Canadian production.

Ford last week said its Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., as well as Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, will be down the week of Aug. 30. Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan will operate just one shift that week.

The Oakville plant produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus crossovers. The F-150 is produced at the Kansas City and Dearborn factories.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
How Mitsubishi is flipping the controls
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
How Mitsubishi is flipping the controls
How Mitsubishi is flipping the controls
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chinese factories hit hard
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chinese factories hit hard
GM chip strategy leaves Kansas plant in the cold
GM chip strategy leaves Kansas plant in the cold
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-30-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive