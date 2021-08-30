Stellantis idles minivan output for two weeks due to chip shortage, union says

Stellantis has once again idled production at its minivan plant in Windsor, Ont. , due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

The plant will be down the weeks of Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, according to the union that represents hourly workers there.

“This chip issue has been a disaster; very frustrating,” Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said in a post on the chapter’s official Facebook page.

Stellantis resumed regular output at the factory on July 5, after being idle nearly every day since March 29.

The plant resumed operation the week of May 31, but not at full capacity.

Even though the plant resumed a two-shift operation on July 5, the automaker warned at the time that “scheduling is still released on a week-to-week basis.”