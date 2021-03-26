Stellantis halts more Ram truck, Chrysler minivan production due to chip shortage

DETROIT — Stellantis is idling assembly plants that build the Ram 1500 Classic and Chrysler Pacifica minivan for at least three weeks because of the microchip shortage plaguing the auto industry.

Warren Truck Assembly just north of Detroit is scheduled to be down from Monday through April 18, according to an employee bulletin confirmed by the automaker. The plant, which has 3,405 workers on two shifts, is slated to start producing the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs in the second quarter.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the company said in a statement. "Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be down beginning next week through mid April."

The automaker also is halting production of the Pacifica and Chrysler Voyager in Windsor, Ont., for four weeks starting Monday, according to Unifor Local 444.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said earlier this month that the company is looking to counter the shortage.

He said Stellantis is working “as fast as we can while respecting quality standards on finding alternatives for the semiconductors that are in short supply.”

AutoForecast Solutions said the Windsor shutdown will cost the plant about 14,000 units of production. That’s on top of an estimated 15,000 vehicles that weren’t produced during a three-week shutdown in March.