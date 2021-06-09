Stellantis halts minivan output through June due to chip shortage

The plant resumed operation the week of May 31, but not at full capacity. Other than those handful of shifts, the plant has been down since March 29.

Chrysler has just two minivans, including the Pacifica, and the 300 sedan in its lineup.

Stellantis says it will now idle minivan production at its factory in Windsor, Ontario, for the entire month of June due to the ongoing global microchip shortage.

The shortage already led to the automaker halting production during the weeks of June 7 and 14.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. “Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down through the remainder of June with the week of June 21 as a previously scheduled down week.”

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Toll rises, but slower

The week of June 28 includes the statutory Canada Day holiday on July 1.

The plant resumed operation the week of May 31, but not at full capacity. The automaker didn’t elaborate on the number of shifts or vehicles it produced that week. Other than those handful of shifts, the plant has been down since March 29.

Roughly 4,500 people, the majority of them Unifor members, build the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan in Canada and Chrysler Voyager in the United States.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Senate passes sweeping bill to help U.S. compete with China, boost chip manufacturing
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Senate passes sweeping bill to help U.S. compete with China, boost chip manufacturing
Senate passes sweeping bill to help U.S. compete with China, boost chip manufacturing
GM to build some pickups, SUVs without start-stop feature
GM to build some pickups, SUVs without start-stop feature
Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade
Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive