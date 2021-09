Stellantis has extended shutdowns at its Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Ill., and its minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, according to the company.

The plants, which will be down the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, were previously idled Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 for the same reason. Both factories have had significant downtime this year.

The shutdown at Windsor was confirmed by the union that represents hourly workers there.