Stellantis to halt production at Italy plant in April

Union says output will be idled due to low demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters

Stellantis builds models including the Jeep Compass in Melfi.

MILAN -- Stellantis will halt production at its plant in Melfi, southern Italy, between April 2 and April 12 because of low demand triggered by the COVID-19 crisis, and not because of the global chip shortage, the UILM union said on Monday.

A spokesman for Stellantis confirmed the plant would be closed during this period. All of Melfi's more than 7,000 workers will be put on a furlough scheme during this time.

Production at the plant, which makes Jeep Renegade and Compass models and the Fiat 500X utility vehicle, has been repeatedly disrupted due to weak demand and semiconductor supply shortages.

The FIM CISL union said last week the company was considering permanently closing one of its two production lines at the Melfi plant to address excess capacity in Italy.

UILM spokesman Gianluca Ficco said on Monday the company told unions the latest Melfi production freeze was specifically due to low demand and not a result of the global chip shortage.

European car registrations fell 23 percent in the first two months of this year, according to industry data, as protracted coronavirus lockdowns and consequent uncertainty continue to hit vehicle demand.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Production changes key to Bosch fuel cells
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM project takes a new approach to paint
GM project takes a new approach to paint
Fast-moving phenomenon on Texas horizon
Fast-moving phenomenon on Texas horizon
Production changes key to Bosch fuel cells
Production changes key to Bosch fuel cells
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive