Stellantis extends shutdown at Ontario minivan plant, eyes partial output May 31

Stellantis will once again extend the shutdown of its minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, as it continues to wait for an ample supply of microchips.

The automaker said Wednesday the plant will not run the week of May 24, limiting its ability to replenish North American stock of the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan in Canada and Chrysler Voyager in the United States.

However, in statement to Automotive News Canada, the automaker said “the plant will run a partial shift the week of May 31,” but didn’t elaborate on the number of shifts or vehicles it intends to produce that week.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry,” the company said in a statement.

About 4,581 people work on two shifts at the Windsor Assembly plant, most of them hourly employees represented by the union Unifor.

The plant has been down since March 29.

The automaker had planned to resume production May 24.