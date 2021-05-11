Stellantis extends shutdown at Ontario minivan plant due to chip shortage

Stellantis is idling its minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, for another week due to the ongoing global microchip shortage.

The company confirmed a union Twitter post saying the factory that builds the Chrysler Pacifica, Grand Caravan and Voyager will not operate during the week of May 17.

Roughly 4,500 people, the majority of them Unifor members, build the vans on two shifts.

The plant has been down since March 29.

The automaker had planned to resume production May 10, but instead idles the factory this week, and now next.