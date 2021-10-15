Stellantis to cut Ontario minivan plant down to one shift in spring 2022

Stellantis will transform its Windsor, Ontario, minivan plant into a one-shift operation beginning in the spring of 2022, the automaker announced late Friday.

The company didn’t say when one of the two remaining shifts will be slashed, but it did blame the ongoing semiconductor shortage and COVID-19 pandemic for the change.

“In response to these factors, Stellantis will adjust production operations at its Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) in Canada,” the company said. “Beginning in the spring of 2022, WAP will transition to a one-shift operation.

“The company reaffirms its WAP investment commitment outlined in the 2020 Collective Agreement of up to $1.5 billion [Canadian dollars],” or about $1.21 billion.

