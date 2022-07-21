Stellantis to lay off 40 at Warren Stamping Plant

"In order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner, Stellantis confirms that there will be indefinite layoffs at the Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan, effective July 25," spokesperson Ann Marie Fortunate said in a statement. "The company will make every effort to place the laid off hourly employees into open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority."

Last month, the automaker — whose North American headquarters is in Auburn Hills — said it was cutting an undisclosed number of jobs at its Sterling Heights stamping plant, effective June 20, for the same reason: "... to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner."

Stellantis will also cut an unknown number of jobs at its Trenton Engine Complex when it decommissions its north plant there by the end of this year. The company said last month that it is investing $24.7 million to rework its Trenton facilities.