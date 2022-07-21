Stellantis to lay off 40 at Warren Stamping Plant

The layoff is the latest in a series of cuts at Michigan plants.

Crain's Detroit Business
Stellantis NV
Stellantis plans to cut jobs at its Warren Stamping Plant this month.

Stellantis NV is planning to lay off 40 workers at its Warren Stamping Plant, effective Monday — the latest in a series of local cuts.

The layoffs include 28 production workers and 12 skilled trades workers, according to a United Auto Workers Local 869 memo posted on Facebook.

The Detroit News first reported the layoffs.

"In order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner, Stellantis confirms that there will be indefinite layoffs at the Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan, effective July 25," spokesperson Ann Marie Fortunate said in a statement. "The company will make every effort to place the laid off hourly employees into open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority."

Last month, the automaker — whose North American headquarters is in Auburn Hills — said it was cutting an undisclosed number of jobs at its Sterling Heights stamping plant, effective June 20, for the same reason: "... to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner."

Stellantis will also cut an unknown number of jobs at its Trenton Engine Complex when it decommissions its north plant there by the end of this year. The company said last month that it is investing $24.7 million to rework its Trenton facilities.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
UAW struggles to reset, root out corruption, monitor says in harsh report
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
UAW, curry, jones
UAW struggles to reset, root out corruption, monitor says in harsh report
Elon Musk
Tesla Q2 earnings to reflect factory woes, but expansion continues
Toyota
Toyota and partners to develop small electric vans and fuel cell electric trucks
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-18-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive