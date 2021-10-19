Stellantis committed to new product, three shifts in Windsor, Canada, say union, premier

'The new product for Windsor is not a fully electric vehicle, but an electrified vehicle with an electric drivetrain,' forecaster says

As recently as 2019, the plant was a three-shift operation.

Stellantis’ decision to cut another shift at its minivan plant in Windsor, Ont., might ultimately be “good news,” says Ontario’s premier, as union executives and auto forecasters alike see three shifts of production returning to the beleaguered factory.

“There’s going to be good news at the end of the day. I have confidence,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters in Windsor on Monday.

That’s because he, like several in the industry, believe Stellantis' pledge to honor its promise of a a retooling and new product for the plant.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy told Automotive News Canada he was “taken aback” and “shook up” by the automaker's announcement Friday, but “felt a lot better [Monday] after talking to the employer.”

He spoke with Stellantis executives by phone Monday. 

“They’re committed to coming back to three shifts. They’ve committed to product, although we don’t know exactly what that is,” Cassidy said. “I hammered them hard on making some type of announcement about where we are because there’s a lot of anxiety out there.”

Stellantis declined to comment on the statements made by Premier Ford and the union.

Stellantis pledged during the 2020 contract negotiations with Unifor to spend between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion on retooling the plant and launching a new “electric or electrified” vehicle by 2024.

It, like all new investment promised by the Detroit 3 during those talks, was contingent on government assistance.

“The money from the feds and the province is there. The commitment from Canada is there, we need Stellantis to step up and make an announcement and put some people at ease,” Cassidy said. “We know there is product there. We don’t know what that product is. I want to make sure they announce that in the real near future.”

Cassidy also met with Premier Ford on Monday and got the same reassurances the politician laid out for reporters later in the day. 

The premier said the government has earmarked “hundreds of millions” of dollars for Stellantis.

“They’re going to put in a $1.5-billion investment,” he said. “We’re going to continue pouring money into the auto sector.

“We will be the No. 1 manufacturer of electric vehicles in any jurisdiction in North America.”

Sam Fiorani, vice-president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, said Stellantis needs another product in Windsor to sustain the plant. An EV is destined for the factory, but its arrival will likely be subject to the next round of bargaining.

“The last contract in 2020 promised this investment and a new vehicle on a new platform by 2024. Unfortunately, 2024 is [under] the next contract for Unifor,” Fiorani said. “So, this will come up in the next contract negotiations. It gives Stellantis a stand to say there is just not a market for these vehicles anymore, unless you make concessions or changes, we’re going to have to move product somewhere else. It just gives them that out.”

The current collective agreement expires in 2023. Unifor sought a three-year deal so it could bid on new investment at the same time the automaker is bargaining with the UAW in the U.S.

It could prove to be a massive gamble. Fiorani warned that if Stellantis doesn’t get what it wants from Unifor, the company could move minivan production to another plant in the U.S. or Mexico. “They have a few under-utilized car plants,” Fiorani said, noting that “removing the minivan altogether” is a possibility.

“They could easily step away from the minivan market, the market they built 40 years ago. They could do it, and it could be the final nail in the coffin,” he said.

Fiorani said since new product is “crucial to the next contract negotiations, this will be very protective information for Stellantis.”

“But they do have a product planned for that plant,” Fiorani said. “As long as a contract comes out that is good for Stellantis, a new product will go in there on a new platform, with electrification, as promised in the last contract.

“The new product for Windsor is not a fully electric vehicle, but an electrified vehicle with an electric drivetrain. It’s actually a product relocated from another plant. There’s a big shakeup within Stellantis North America to move products around and right-size plants. We don’t see it filling the whole plant on its own, so it would require some level of minivan production to balance out the capacity there.”

In the meantime, Cassidy hopes market conditions could change in favour of maintaining a two-shift operation. 

Stellantis said its decision to cut a shift due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and COVID-19 pandemic for the change.

Due to the contract language, Stellantis had to give Unifor six months’ notice if it intends to end a shift.

“We’re hoping that … we can continue to extend it,” Cassidy said of the second shift. “I don’t think anyone really has a crystal ball as to what that looks like with the semiconductor issue.

“However, they had to give us the six months’ notice.”

About 4,500 people, the majority of them Unifor members, build the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan in Canada and Chrysler Voyager for the U.S. market.

The cut will affect 1,800 jobs, the company told Automotive News Canada.

