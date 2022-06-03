Stellantis assigns new EV platform output to Windsor, Ontario, plant

Stellantis said its Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario will produce vehicles on the automaker's new STLA Large platform that will support electric vehicles.

Retooling at the plant, which produces the Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager and the Canada-only Grand Caravan, is slated to begin in 2023. The company says the site will have the "flexibility to adjust production volumes as needed to meet changing market demand over the next decade."

Chrysler said the electric Airflow crossover concept it debuted this year will reside on the STLA Large platform. AutoForecast Solutions predicts that the next Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars will be housed on the platform.

The automaker has said the STLA Large platform can achieve up to 500 miles of driving range.

Workers at the Windsor plant have had to contend with frequent downtime and layoffs.

"There has been a lot of speculation, and while we're not prepared to discuss any product details today, we're happy to confirm that Windsor will produce vehicles on our new STLA Large platform," said Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America COO, in a statement. "These announcements represent key pieces of our Dare Forward strategy to provide safe, clean and affordable mobility solutions for our customers long into the future."

Stellantis also confirmed that production of the L-series vehicles — the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger — at the Brampton Assembly Plant will end when retooling begins there in 2024.

Stellantis said the moves are part of a $2.8 billion to support its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and its long-term electrification strategy to invest $35 billion through 2025 in electrification and software globally.