Startup plan takes hold at Ind. plant

As far as auto plant sites go, Mishawaka, Ind., has been a popular one over the years.

Not an entirely successful one so far, but a popular one.

Over the years, the Mishawaka site has attracted ventures to build Army trucks, Jeeps, the military-use Humvee, the consumer-market Hummer, the Mercedes-Benz R-Class and a wheelchair-compatible taxi. More recently, it was to make electric vehicles for one startup that subsequently withdrew and now for a different startup, Electric Last Mile Services Inc. of California.

Things are moving fast for the latest resident, known as ELMS.

ELMS plans to invest $300 million in the plant, on the outskirts of South Bend, to produce an electric "urban delivery vehicle" called the UD-1. The project is proposing a production volume of 100,000 vehicles a year. The company reports that it has preorders for 30,000 vans, worth about $1 billion in revenue.

A statement released late last year by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said ELMS will start production in the third quarter of this year and will hire 960 workers by the end of 2024.

The state committed up to $10 million in conditional tax credits, up to $200,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans and another $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's planned capital investment performance, the statement said.