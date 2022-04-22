BMW may look to Mexico for some X-relief

Without revealing specific plans, BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said crossover production will come to Mexico.

"Mexico will play an important role in our complete setup," Zipse told Automotive News this month. "At some point in time, you will see X models because the market demand is so high. That's all I can say right now."

BMW's U.S. crossover sales are on a tear. It sold 204,658 X-line vehicles in the U.S. last year, up 55 percent from five years earlier. In comparison, the overall luxury light truck segment grew about 24 percent during that period, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

Whether sourcing the X3 from Mexico would mean having a second North American factory line for it, or simply relocating the model there, remains unclear.

What's crystal clear, though, is the model's market popularity in America. In 2021, the X3 was the highest-selling luxury compact crossover in the U.S., with record sales of 75,858, or 22.5 percent of BMW's total U.S. sales.