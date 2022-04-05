Solar car startup lands new partner to build EVs in Finland

BERLIN -- Germany's Sono Motors has signed up a new partner for its partly solar-powered cars and is sticking to its goal of commercial production in 2023, after abandoning talks with the electric carmaking arm of indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande.

Sono said on Tuesday it will produce its first vehicles in Finland with supplier Valmet Automotive, rather than in Sweden as originally planned.

The company had said in 2019 its production partner would be National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the Swedish electric vehicle unit of Evergrande Group, but a binding agreement was not signed.

NEVS was in talks with venture capital firms late last year to find new owners as its Chinese parent struggled under more than $300 billion of debt.

