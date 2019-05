A small fire broke out early Wednesday in the paint shop being built at Toyota Motor Corp.’s assembly plant in Georgetown, Ky.

The fire was reported at about 1 a.m. and was out by 2:30 a.m. Toyota spokesman Rick Hesterberg said no one was injured and production was not interrupted.

Hesterberg said an investigation found welding activity from construction was the source of the fire and said it caused “very limited damage.”