Slow progress made on microchip shortage as delivery times fall in June

The delivery times for semiconductors fell by a day in June, a sign of modest relief after chronic shortages that have plagued automakers and other industries for more than a year.

Lead times -- a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered -- averaged 27 weeks last month, compared with 27.1 weeks in May, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. The measure was also 27 weeks in April.

“There are some signs of supply chain inflation easing and price increases slowing, but other pockets remain,” said Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland in a research note on Wednesday. “Among key companies we track, NONE posted record-high LTs, perhaps another sign of ‘peak cycle.’”